20200122_new_steyer_4

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks during a campaign stop at The Hub on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

With the Iowa Democratic caucus approaching Monday, Evi Steyer, presidential candidate Tom Steyer’s daughter, is scheduled to make a stop in the area Sunday.

She’s hosting a Council Bluffs Canvas Launch at 500 Willow Ave. Suite 204 from 10 a.m. to 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.