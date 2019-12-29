Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will return to Council Bluffs on New Year’s Day.
Steyer, a billionaire businessman who’s made climate change the key plank in his platform, will host an event Wednesday at The Gathering Room at Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Avenue. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. according to the event listing, with the event running until 8 p.m.
The public can RSVP for the event at bit.ly/2Qt48c3.
