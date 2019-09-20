WOODBINE — Just take a minute and think about what you were doing the day of the terrorist attacks in New York City. Were you at work? On vacation? Or were you just home taking care of your children?
Many of us remember the answers to this question and vividly recall that moment when we heard the news. However, for those who were too young to or weren’t even born yet, how do we teach them how the events that day forever changed the course of our great nation?
One answer is take them to visit the “9/11 Never Forget” mobile exhibit, one of the programs offered by the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Staten Island, New York, when it comes to Woodbine at the end of this month. The high-tech 53-foot tractor-trailer folds out into a 1,000-square-foot exhibit will be at the annual Applefest celebration in downtown Woodbine on Sept. 28. The exhibit will be set up in Community of Christ Church’s parking lot.
The exhibit is divided into two separate sections: the first tells the story of the World Trade Center and when it was first built, the first bombing in 1993 and the events of 9/11, said Catherine Christman, director of media relations for the foundation.
The second part tells the story of Stephen Siller, a member of the New York Fire Department who, though off duty, ran to the scene and would end up dying while helping save other people. This section also includes the “Wall of Honor,” which recognizes those individuals who died to 9/11-related illnesses, said Christman.
Running the exhibit will be three men and women who were there that day.
To visit the exhibit is free, though donations will be accepted. Any monetary proceeds collected will go to the foundation.
