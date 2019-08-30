The worst thing about vehicle crashes is that most of them can be prevented, said Sgt. Nathan Ludwig of the Iowa State Patrol.
Authorities generally see a spike in car wrecks around the holidays, and with Labor Day weekend upon us, motorists are advised to drive safely as many Americans set out for their final road trip of the summer.
Labor Day is one of the most heavily traveled holidays in the U.S. According to the Automobile Association of America, millions of motorists are expected to travel this weekend, and with gas prices steadily declining, it could be even busier on the nation’s highways and roads than previous years.
“With greater numbers of drivers expected on the roadways, it’s crucial for motorists to make safe and responsible decisions when getting behind the wheel,” Mark Peterson, public affairs specialist at AAA, said in a press release.
Information provided by AAA indicates that speeding, distracted driving (using cell phones or other devices) and driving while impaired are the biggest culprits when it comes to causing car accidents.
Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 showed that nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities were a result of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Nearly a quarter of fatalities involved speeding. Distracted driving and failing to use safety belts also contributed to the roadway deaths, the report said.
Distracted driving has added to traffic fatality statistics across Iowa, according to Ludwig, who serves as Public Safety Officer for ISP.
“So far in Iowa we’ve had 204 deaths,” Ludwig said of roadway fatalities in 2019, many of which he said could be attributed — at least in part — to distracted driving. “Our motto is: slow down, put the phone down and buckle up. If you do those three things, you decrease your odds of being involved in an accident.”
Ludwig said that in addition to the typical Labor Day traffic, many Iowa high schools and colleges have football games this weekend, which may cause further congestion in some areas.
AAA offers these tips to avoid being the victim of an accident during the holiday weekend:
- Plan ahead.
- Make sure your vehicle has been properly serviced. If you are unfamiliar with how to get to your destination, program your navigation ahead of time, don’t wait until you’re already on the road to program your GPS. Make sure the battery on your phone is completely charged and have a charger in case of an emergency. Have an emergency roadside kit in your vehicle.
- Leave early
- . AAA encourages drivers who have the flexibility, to travel during off-peak hours. Based on prior holiday trends, we know that Friday afternoons are busy days to travel. Traffic is also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon.
- Be patient.
- Follow the rules of the road as there will be more motorists on the roadways than usual, with many in unfamiliar areas. Stay alert, be sure to have a good night’s sleep before getting behind the wheel of your vehicle. If you’re feeling drowsy, pull off to a safe location and take a nap.
- Eliminate distractions.
- Avoid distractions like texting while driving or reading a text while driving. If you must respond to text or a phone call, pull off to a safe location. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of getting into a crash.
- Buckle up:
- Make sure all passengers are buckled up no matter the seat they occupy in the car. This simple action can save lives should you get into a crash.
“Take your time, plan ahead and be extra alert to make sure you and your passengers stay safe while out on the roads,” Peterson said. “If drivers follow these simple rules when it comes to traveling during the holiday weekend, we can reduce or even eliminate unnecessary crashes while avoiding injury or death.”
If you’ve had too much holiday cheer and find yourself too intoxicated to drive, AAA is again offering its “Tow to Go” program to Labor Day motorists. Tow to Go is offered by AAA in partnership with Budweiser beer.
Since it began in 1998, Tow to Go has transported more than 25,000 impaired drivers home in the Southeast and Midwest, according to the release. You are not required to be a member of AAA to use the Tow to Go service.
“Tow to Go saves lives and it is a great option for people who find themselves in need of a safe way home,” Peterson said. “We are proud to partner with Budweiser to help make our roads safer for the holiday weekend.”
The following guidelines apply to the Tow to Go program:
- Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles.
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.
- Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
- Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2019.
- If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.
Tow to Go is available in both Iowa and Nebraska. The program runs from Friday until Tuesday at 6 a.m. To inquire about the Tow to Go service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (286-9246).
