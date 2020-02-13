The popular Trees for Kids grant program is now accepting applications through March 6.
Grantees can be awarded up to $2,500 to cover the cost of trees and mulch. All trees for this program must be planted on public property and involve youth with the planting process.
The following counties align with federal grant requirements and will receive first preference: Cass, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Freemont, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Kossuth, Marshall, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Story, Webster, Winnebago and Wright, but all applications are welcome.
In 2019, a total of $12,754 was awarded among six grantees.
To apply for the grant, visit: iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Educational-Opportunities.
