A small cache of old military ammunition found its way into the hands of a Treynor Middle School student looking to get a little outdoor exercise while schools are closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nathaniel Biederman, a seventh-grader at Treynor Middle School who lives outside Treynor on Dogwood Lane, said he spotted what appeared to be a military ammunition can several years ago below a steep embankment beside Keg Creek.
He said he knew the can was there, but the bank above the can was too steep to climb down to retrieve it.
A week ago, while walking near the creek behind his parent’s home, Biederman spotted a way to get down to the box.
The stenciling on the box indicated it had contained 1,140 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition — the ammunition required for the military’s M16 rifles — the military equivalent of the civilian 223 Remington cartridge.
But what Biederman found inside was a quantity of 7.62x51 cartridges, the military equivalent of the .308 Winchester cartridge, a cartridge that had been adopted by the military in the early 1950s and still used for some military weapons.
Some of the 7.62x51 cartridges were packed in 5-round “stripper clips,” and the remainder were linked for use in a machine gun. Biederman said every fourth round in the linked ammunition was loaded with a bullet with a bright orange tip. The bright orange tip on the bullet indicates that round was a tracer round.
Biederman said the headstamps on the ammunition linked for use in a machine gun bore the headstamp “WRA 67,” an indication that the ammunition had been loaded by Winchester under military contract in 1967. The ammunition in stripper clips was headstamped “WRA 65.”
He said he had considered taking the ammunition to his uncle, who is a taxidermist who has some knowledge of firearms and ammunition. Since the ammunition is not in very good condition, it was suggested he turn it over to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office for disposal.
