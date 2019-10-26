- This is the first in a series highlighting the grand marshals of the 2019 Council Bluffs Veterans Day parade.
Dawn Trotter of Council Bluffs is being recognized as a grand marshal of this year’s Veterans Day Parade, along with Sharlene Anderson, Shala Chevalier and Clarissa Conolley. Trotter is an Air Force veteran with 12 years of service.
She completed two tours in South Korea and one in Italy that included flights into Bosnia.
Trotter had no big plans when she entered the U.S. Air Force, she said.
“It was basically to get away and travel — no great aspirations other than a way to see the world,” she said.
Still, Trotter may have looked at the Air Force first because of her family background.
“I had an uncle that retired from the Air Force, and my dad served three years in the Air Force, as well,” she said.
Trotter, 53, graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1984 and signed up for the Air Force in 1985. She spent the first eight years training to be and serving as a ground radio operator.
“We’d go in and set up communications to support aircraft,” she said.
Stateside, Trotter was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base near Shreveport, Louisiana; Eielson AFB near Fairbanks, Alaska; Offutt AFB in Bellevue, Nebraska; and Davis-Monthan AFB near Tucson, Arizona.
In Tucson, Trotter was trained to be an airborne aircraft control operator. In that specialty, she was part of a flight crew and talked to ground troops they were supporting. She was deployed to Italy and flew out of Italy to provide support to peacekeeping forces in Bosnia.
To do that, she worked in a module inside a C-130 transport plane.
“They put these communications capsules into the aircraft,” she said.
The practice dates back to the Vietnam War, Trotter said.
“We had a lot of troops on the ground, but it was more peaceful — winding down,” she said.
Trotter was discharged in Tucson after 12 years in the Air Force at the rank of staff sergeant. She passed a U.S. Postal Service test and was able to get a job working at the Council Bluffs Post Office. That way, she was at least closer to home. She continues to work as a mail carrier for the postal service. When she is old enough, her service in the Air Force will count toward her federal retirement.
She has a daughter who is a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School and a son who is a freshman. Her daughter is involved in volleyball, softball, tennis and journalism at school. Her son is more into technology but is thinking about going out for tennis.
Trotter is a member of the American Legion and served as 1st vice commander last year. She said it was “forward-looking” of the veterans organizations to recognize four women as grand marshals this year.
“It’s not really about me or what I’ve done, it’s about representation,” she said.
