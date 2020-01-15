Trout stocking at Big Lake postponed
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources trout stocking at Big Lake on Jan. 18 has been postponed due to unsafe ice conditions.
The stocking will be rescheduled as soon as there is safe ice or open water this spring, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a release.
Winter trout stockings are dependent on favorable weather and safe ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at iowadnr.gov/trout for possible changes to the schedule.
With this year’s mild winter weather, use caution when venturing out on any ice. Find tips for staying safe on the ice on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/icefishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.