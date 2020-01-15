20190212_new_troutstocking_5

Rainbow trout are stocked at Big Lake Park on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Trout stocking at Big Lake postponed

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources trout stocking at Big Lake on Jan. 18 has been postponed due to unsafe ice conditions.

The stocking will be rescheduled as soon as there is safe ice or open water this spring, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Winter trout stockings are dependent on favorable weather and safe ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at iowadnr.gov/trout for possible changes to the schedule.

With this year’s mild winter weather, use caution when venturing out on any ice. Find tips for staying safe on the ice on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/icefishing.

