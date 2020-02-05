This story will be updated.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday was found not guilty of both articles of impeachment as the third presidential impeachment trial in American history comes to a close.
Within party lines, Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley voted to acquit Trump of both articles of impeachment. Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse did the same.
On the first article of impeachment, Trump is charged with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, in what House Democrats said political quid pro quo for personal political gain. He withheld U.S. security aid as leverage over the ally confronting a hostile Russia, though the money was eventually released.
The Senate then voted on the second charge, obstruction of Congress, over the administration's defiance of the House's requests for testimony in the ensuing probe.
Trump insisted throughout the proceedings that he did nothing wrong, and the president is eager for vindication as he launches his reelection bid.
The president's legal defense said the articles of impeachment approved last year by the House did not rise to grounds for conviction in the Senate trial.
The outcome caps months of remarkable impeachment proceedings launched in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House and ending in Mitch McConnell's Senate, reflective of the nation's unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.
There was nowhere near the two-thirds support necessary in the Republican-held Senate for the Constitution's bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove the president from office.
Read on for full coverage of today's developments and likely aftermath.
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.