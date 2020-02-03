President Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, the Associated Press stated in an announcement released at 7:25 p.m. tonight.
It was considered a symbolic vote, since Trump was facing no significant opposition, the bulletin stated. Former U.S. Representative from Illinois Joe Walsh and Bill Weld, former Massachusetts governor, are running against him for the Republican nomination.
Trump took all 193 votes cast at College View Elementary in Council Bluffs tonight, where Republicans crowded into the school’s media center/library. Final results were not yet available for Pottawattamie County, which had 11 caucus sites.
The turnout was bigger “by far” than organizers expected, according to Joe Narmi, a central committee member who helped get people signed in as they arrived.
“They only had seats set up for 80,” he said.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is also chairman of the Trump Campaign in the Cornhusker state, made a strong case for the president in his keynote address. The Trump Campaign is about “promises made, promises kept,” he said.
Ricketts credited Trump with jump-starting the economy. He has created seven million new jobs, and there are now six million fewer people on food stamps than when he took office, Ricketts said.
“More people are working than at any time in the history of our nation,” he said.
Ricketts commended Trump for insisting on better trade deals with partners around the world.
“We want a level playing field,” he said.
China has been stealing American intellectual property, Ricketts said.
“They’re using our own technology to beat us in the marketplace, and President Trump is going to stop it,” he said.
Under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, Canada will no longer be able to put a 38% tariff on dairy products imported from Nebraska and other U.S. states, Ricketts said.
And Trump will yet keep his promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Ricketts said.
“By the end of the year, we expect to have 450 miles of wall built along the Mexican border,” he said.
Trump has also changed the vetting process for Syrian refugees, Ricketts said.
“As a governor, I am always concerned about the overreach of the federal government,” Ricketts said. “He has cut eight regulations for every regulation he has put in place. This is the most federalist, states-rights president we have had since Ronald Reagan.”
But Democrats are working hard to turn people out on Election Day, Ricketts said.
“We’ve got to work harder,” he said. “The president needs our help. The president has done a lot for us. Now, it’s time for us to have his back.
“I want everybody in this room to make a commitment not only to show up on Election Day but to get nine other people to show up, too.”
If each person recruits one person a month until the election, they’ll have fulfilled this, Ricketts said.
Scott Corrie, site manager along with his wife, Naomi, asked if anyone wanted to speak for Walsh or Weld. No one spoke up. He turned the floor over to David Overholtzer, a member of the Republican Central Committee in Pottawattamie County, to facilitate the straw poll.
Overholtzer asked if anyone wanted to vote for Walsh or Weld. When no one voted, he proposed voting by acclamation. He took a voice vote and declared Trump the unanimous choice of the caucus.
Naomi Corrie had several people count the names of the registered voters who had signed in at the caucus, which totaled 193.
“With Trump, there’s kind of a silent majority out there — people who aren’t as flamboyant or as vocal as they might be — but when it’s time, they show up,” Narmi said.
The College View caucus will send 60 delegates to the Pottawattamie County Convention, which will be held on March 14, Narmi said. The district convention will be on April 25, and the state convention will be on June 13, according to iowagop.org/caucus_to_convention_dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.