Doug Walton wanted to show his support for the president.
The Council Bluffs man, clad in a sweatshirt with President Donald Trump pointing a handgun on the front and rifles on the sleeves, was among the crowd at a Save the President, Impeach Congress rally held in front of U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne’s office at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Pearl Street.
“We all support Trump,” Walton said of the friends he gathered with at the event. “Impeachment, it’s a waste of time.”
About 90 people attended the rally, with the crowd split among Trump supporters that oppose an ongoing Congressional impeachment inquiry and Axne supporters who want to see the investigation continue.
Axne, a Democrat, represents the state’s 3rd District, which includes much of southwest Iowa, including Council Bluffs, and extends to Des Moines. She has expressed support for the impeachment process.
Local political action committee Republicans for Conservative Values organized the rally, with the Southwest Iowa Democrats organization bringing together the opposition voice.
“We organized for two purposes,” Glenn Hurst with Southwest Iowa Democrats said: “One, to support the impeachment process, and two, show support for Rep. Axne, who’s done incredible work for southwest Iowa.”
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is investigating whether the Trump administration engaged in illegal activity by tying aide to Ukraine to an investigation into a Ukrainian energy company that had Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter on its board of directors and an investigation into Ukrainian meddling the 2016 election.
Jeff Jorgensen with Republicans for Conservative Values manned a bullhorn while Hurst had a microphone and speaker, leading rallying cries.
Trump flags were prevalent, as was the American flag and signs with a variety of slogans. The opposition brought a portable Statue of Liberty. The two sides engaged throughout the rally with individual members chatting about impeachment and other issues important to their respective causes. Save for a few heated moments and an occasional, “You’re a communist,” attendees from both sides stayed calm and fairly civil despite the canyon-sized gap in worldview.
There were chants. A sampling: “Build the wall!” “Tear down hate!” “Impeach Trump!” “Read the Constitution!” “Quid pro quo!” and “Vote for Young!” referring to former Rep. David Young, who lost to Axne in 2018 and has announced he’ll run for the seat again in 2020.
Bill Schafer of Indianola will be among the candidates in the Republican primary for the Third District seat and was among those gathered in Council Bluffs on the pro-Trump side.
At one point the two sides were chanting “USA!” at each other.
“This is good, to have a public display of opinions,” said Tony Tauke, who said he came out to support Axne and the impeachment process.
Jorgensen said he organized the event to support Trump and said the impeachment process is based on “hokey” charges that are being drawn out by Democrats.
“There’s so much in the country that needs addressed. The impeachment process is a joke,” he said. “They’re looking for trumped up charges to get him on. Just bring it to a floor vote and move on.”
Republicans and Trump supporters have argued the process has too often been conducted behind closed doors. On Wednesday, a group of GOP congressmen, including Iowa Rep. Steve King, R-4th, stormed an interview being held in a secure room in Congress.
Democrats deny that Republicans are being treated unfairly in the process, noting they have had equal time to question witnesses and full access to the meetings, the Associated Press reported.
“Let’s have a transparent process,” Jorgensen said.
Hurst said the inquiry is “going at a very reasonable course.”
“Congressional leadership is following up on the case to see if there’s reasonable evidence to bring up an impeachment vote,” he said. “That’s our big point, coming out here today.”
