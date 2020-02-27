OMAHA — The two people who were being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit for the novel coronavirus have been transferred to the separate National Quarantine Unit after their conditions improved.
And while there have been no cases of the virus in Iowa, public health officials are offering tips to stay safe.
The two patients in Omaha are among 15 Americans who are being monitored for the virus on the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine campus. All had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.
Thirteen of the 15 have tested positive for the coronavirus; two have tested negative and remain healthy. The two who are negative likely will be released from quarantine on Monday.
The 13 who are positive will remain here until their symptoms lessen and they have two negative tests taken at least a day apart. Nebraska Medicine officials have said they do not know how long that will take.
The 10-bed biocontainment unit, on the seventh floor of the Nebraska Medical Center’s University Tower at 44th and Emile Streets, is set up like a hospital ward with advanced infection controls. The quarantine unit is set up more like a dormitory or a hotel and is used to monitor people with less serious symptoms. Both are secure facilities and have engineering controls such as negative air pressure and special filters.
The biocontainment unit now is unoccupied. The quarantine unit, which is inside the Davis Global Center near 42nd and Emile, has a total of 20 beds.
In southwest Iowa, officials are encouraging area residents to practice prevention methods to stay vigilant.
The Pottawattamie and Mills County Public Health Departments offered tips to avoid coronavirus -- also known as COVID-19 -- and all viruses, including influenza.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
- Contain germs by staying home when ill.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck said her office is fielding calls on the virus.
"People that want more information," Sieck said, noting the rumors swirling about the virus. "We’re able to help add some clarity."
Coronavirus is an airborne illness. Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it had conducted two coronavirus tests in the state and both came back negative.
Sieck suggested that anyone thinking they have symptoms call their doctor first.
"If you’re not feeling well and think you meet the symptoms, call your doctor’s office ahead of time," she said. "They’ll talk to you and give you guidance on what to do next."
Sieck also said counties, working with the state, are offering information and webinars to childcare providers, colleges, schools and others.
Mills County officials noted residents should prepare for the potential of COVID-19 in the same way they prepare for severe weather or other events that could disrupt their normal routine. This includes making a plan and discussing it with your family: What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your day care provider was ill? How would you get groceries if you were ill?
"These are all questions to consider," officials said in a release.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has a plethora of information on the virus, along with a survey for anyone who has returned to Iowa from mainland China since Feb. 3. Go to bit.ly/39hMOPi for more information.
-- Julie Anderson with the BH News Service contributed from Omaha.
