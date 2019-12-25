The youngsters at Children’s Hospital in Omaha are smiling a little brighter today, thanks to a pair of sisters from Council Bluffs.
Breclynn and Quinley Leick spent most of November and December baking and selling cookies to raise money to buy Christmas presents for patients at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
Offering three delicious varieties — sugar, chocolate chip and monster (with M&Ms, oatmeal and peanut butter) — the pair raised more than $2,200 to put toward their good work.
“We wanted to give toys to the kids,” Breclynn, 7, said. “They might not have as many toys as other kids who are healthy, because they are in the hospital.”
It started with a piggy bank.
Breclynn had about $10 and told her mom, Jane Leick, she wanted to buy toys for children at the hospital.
“I told her that wouldn’t get her a whole lot of toys,” Jane Leick said.
So Breclynn started brainstorming. A garage sale? Too cold. A lemonade stand? Again, too cold.
Cookies? Bingo.
“We like to make cookies every year,” Breclynn said. “For Christmas we always do shaped ones that are sugar.”
Breclynn enlisted Quinley, 5, for help, and the girls got to work. The project took off thanks in part to a video of the girls explaining their fundraiser that Jane Leick posted to Facebook. It went viral.
“You get to choose how much you pay me,” Breclynn says before signing off. “Thank you for donating.”
“It really took off,” said the girls’ father, Tony Leick.
Orders started rolling in fast, along with donations. The girls stayed busy, working in the Leick kitchen — with some help from Mom and Dad — filling orders.
“I’ve improved my cookie-baking skills immensely,” Tony Leick said with a chuckle.
Jane Leick added: “It’s been a team effort.”
The girls sold cookies to customers as far away as Texas and Colorado, along with plenty of sales to family, friends and other residents in the Council Bluffs area.
During a baking session earlier this month, the girls had a lot of fun icing sugar cookies shaped like snowmen, Santa Claus and other holiday staples. Frosting everywhere.
“Sugar are usually a special occasion cookie,” Jane Leick said with a smile. “Messy.”
And as the money came in, the Leicks would go to the store to buy gifts. Jane Leick touched base with Children’s Hospital, which provided a wish list, with age groups, as a guide.
While the girls were showcasing the toys — taking up all of the family ping-pong table — Jane Leick noted the girls were always focused on the mission while shopping.
“Walking the aisles, all those toys, they never once said, ‘Can we get this for us?’” she said. “They were all business.”
Asked what they’re most excited about in terms of the project, Breclynn said, “Seeing the look on their faces.”
“Hearing them be excited,” Quinley said.
Unfortunately, because of cold and flu season and HIPPA concerns, the girls weren’t able to personally deliver the toys. Both said they were excited about the reactions, even if they won’t witness them personally.
“We’ll just imagine it,” Jane Leick told her girls.
And the pair will be honored at the hospital, with their photo hanging in the atrium.
“Breclynn and Quinley came into the hospital with bright smiles and kind hearts. Hearing about all their hard work and dedication in baking cookies to sell in order to raise funds to donate toys was amazing,” said Kylie Keller, a child life specialist with Children’s Hospital.
“Our patients are always surprised and delighted when a new toy makes its way to their bedside — helping to make their stay in the hospital a bit brighter. We cannot thank Breclynn, Quinley, their family, friends and community enough on the impact they made on not only our patients, but their families as a whole during this holiday season.”
“It’s especially heartwarming when children choose to give back to other children,” Keller added.
The Leick parents said they’re beyond proud of their girls for working so hard to help others during the holiday season.
“At this young an age, to be thinking of others during Christmas,” Tony Leick said. “To watch them deliver the cookies, make them, to be so excited about giving stuff to the kids, it’s amazing.”
“It’s brought tears to my eyes so many times,” Jane Leick said.
“Proud parents,” Tony Leick said.
The girls delivered the presents last week. They’ll spend this morning opening their own presents, excited about the haul from Santa. And they’ll be thinking about the excitement across the river — hundreds of other kids just like them, unwrapping dolls and race cars, action figures and stuffed animals.
“I hope they have a happy Christmas morning,” Breclynn said.
