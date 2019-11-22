Two people were killed Friday in a vehicle crash south of Council Bluffs.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at approximately 1:23 p.m. in the area of Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a car, the sheriff's office said. Lewis Township Rescue personnel were also on scene and pronounced the two occupants of the car deceased.
Rescue crews treated the occupants of the pickup at the scene.
The sheriff's office did not release the names of the individuals involved in the crash, pending family notification. The agency said it would release more information on Saturday.
An investigation into the crash continues.
