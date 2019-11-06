Two men were injured in a head-on vehicle collision late Monday in Crawford County north of the Council Bluffs metro area.
Jonathan Castaneda Mendoza, 37, of Denison, and Juan Ortiz, 63, of Chaska, Minnesota, were injured in the crash on U.S. Highway 59 between X and W Avenues, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The State Patrol said Castaneda Mendoza was northbound near the 93-mile marker of Highway 59 in a 2002 Chevy Silverado when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, hitting Ortiz’s 2005 Freightliner semi truck in an off-set head-on angle.
The semi entered the west ditch and rolled onto its drivers side before catching fire, the State Patrol said. The Silverado rotated and came to a rest in the northbound lane.
The crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.
A medical helicopter took Ortiz to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, while Crawford County medics took Castaneda Mendoza to Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
