Two new police officers will don their uniforms and hit the streets of Council Bluffs this weekend.
After recently graduating from the 16-week program at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, Clayton Juhl and John Kuebler are ready to begin the hands-on phase of their training with the Council Bluffs Police Department.
“Council Bluffs is a pretty unique department in the fact that after the academy, we have a mini-academy,” Kuebler, 32, said. “We learn Council Bluffs-specific techniques, tactics, policies and procedures. We actually have an orientation process for an entire week, which is what we’re in now. We get to learn the city — the hot spots, the hospitals, homeless shelters, stuff like that. We also learn what resources we have to help people instead of just the ability to use our discretion — that’s a huge part of this job.”
Juhl and Kuebler will now undergo 13 weeks of on-the-job training with a field training officer, before they hit the streets on their own. But both of them are looking forward to fulfilling their duties as the city’s newest peace officers.
Juhl, 30, who obtained a degree in fire science and received his EMT license at Iowa Western Community College, feels he’s right where he belongs.
“It all kind of ties together,” Juhl said. “I grew up here, I grew up in Council Bluffs. I went to Abraham Lincoln High School. So that’s the reason I chose this department.”
Before applying to be a police officer, Juhl volunteered firefighting services in Crescent. He also worked security at Ameristar Casino for seven years.
“I just fell in love with the dynamic of interacting with people,” Juhl said. “You catch people on their worst days, you catch people on their best days; and you’re able to make a positive difference in their day. It just kind of clicked with me more than the firefighting side I guess.”
Kuebler is a native of Washington state and former U.S. Marine, which he served as for 10 years. Upon leaving the military, Kuebler flirted with the idea of working as a pastor. He even attended college for it. But the draw of being a law enforcement officer eventually won out.
“I decided I was more of a sheepdog than a shepherd,” Kuebler said. “I enjoy being with people and dealing with people on the ground and helping them in a different capacity than on the faith side. So I decided to go back to my original goal before I joined the Marines — to become a police officer. I applied, got the position, and that’s how I came to Council Bluffs.”
Kuebler, who has family in Council Bluffs and Underwood, said he hopes to join the emergency services team (also known as the SWAT team).
Though ready to see action on the streets, Juhl and Kuebler agreed that it’s been a bit daunting to learn everything necessary to become an officer of the law.
“There’s just a mountain of information,” Juhl said. “The academy was an eye-opener. It’s a whole different world that you just don’t ever hear about really, or know about until you’re in it.”
Kuebler is still learning the lay of the land, but has embraced his new home.
“The geography is kind of different in Council Bluffs,” Kuebler said. “You got the west side, which is more of a grid. Then, you’ve got the labyrinth of the east side. Trying to learn that — we’ll talk to guys that have been here 20 years and they’ll see a side street that they’ve never seen before, or some of the newer housing developments. Because Council Bluffs is a growing and thriving city. New things are being built all the time. A perfect example is the Tesla dealership right out front. That just goes to show, that if a high-end dealership like Tesla has faith to come here, it must be growing.”
Juhl agreed.
“I can’t say I ever expected a Tesla dealership in Council Bluffs,” Juhl joked. “But I can’t tell you how much we’re chomping at the bit to be out on the street this weekend. We’re super excited to fully embrace everything and get to know who’s who out there.”
