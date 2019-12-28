Beginning in the New Year, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum’s Free Family Night at the Museum will become First Friday Nights (still free), which will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
The first event, Pajama Jam, will be held on Jan. 3 at the museum at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. Visitors are invited to wear their favorite “public-friendly” pajamas.
Museum officials chose the name to tie in with the First Friday arts events held in many communities, said Patricia LaBounty, curator.
“When you say ‘family,’ a lot of people think of young families,” she said. “These events are great for everybody. We partner with organizations all over the metro. We provide a platform for them to reach new audiences, and it makes a free event for the community.”
Over the course of the year, the museum will offer a variety of activities during the events, LaBounty said. The events are planned by Lindsey Marolt, education coordinator at the museum.
“There’s a different theme every month,” LaBounty said. “Most of them do have a railroad tie-in of some type. The great thing about Union Pacific is most anything could have a railroad tie-in. Sleeping on the train was a big part of the railroad experience that we don’t have anymore.”
Vocalist Alexis Robles will provide musical entertainment for the “jam” part of Pajama Jam from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., when visitors can dance in their jammies, LaBounty said. Activities will also include guided tours of the museum, with part of the tour done by flashlight. Throughout the evening, children can make things out of boxes and play with them.
“It’s a lot of fun,” LaBounty said. “It was a huge hit last year with about the 4- to 8-year-old crowd.”
Children will also have an opportunity to make sock puppet friends, and there will be battery-operated model trains for young children to play with.
The theme for the Feb. 7 First Friday Night will be “Hollywood Rides the Rails,” LaBounty said.
“Union Pacific transported a lot of famous movie stars from Los Angeles to Las Vegas,” she said.
In keeping with the theme, the event will include a screening of Cecil B. DeMille’s classic 1939 film, “Union Pacific.”
The March First Friday Night will be a Makers’ Night, with hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities.
All First Friday Nights activities are free. For more information, visit the museum’s website at uprrmuseum.org.
