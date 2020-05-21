Western Iowa Labor Federation Union members throughout Pottawattamie County are partnering with New Visions Homeless Shelter on a donation drive this weekend.
Donations will be accepted at the Firefighters Local 15 parking lot, 1827 S. Eighth St., in Council Bluffs from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Needed items include:
- Men’s white tube socks
- Men’s underwear
- Men’s T-shirts
- Women’s undergarments
- Styrofoam plates and cups
- Napkins
- Paper towels
- Coats
- Sweatshirts
- Sweat pants (men, women, and children)
- White towels and wash cloths
- Personal hygiene products (travel size, deodorant, razors, shampoo, shaving cream, soap)
- Laundry soap and bleach
- Tin foil and saran wrap
- Trash can liners
- Pillows
- Sheets
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Gasoline cards
- Bus passes
- Coffee, creamer and sugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.