20200315_new_coronavirushomeless

At both New Visions Homeless Services and the Micah House, leaders said they’re taking COVID-19 “very seriously” and doing everything in their power to stop the disease from spreading throughout the shelter and to their guests. Both organizations have been in constant contact.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Western Iowa Labor Federation Union members throughout Pottawattamie County are partnering with New Visions Homeless Shelter on a donation drive this weekend.

Donations will be accepted at the Firefighters Local 15 parking lot, 1827 S. Eighth St., in Council Bluffs from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Needed items include:

  • Men’s white tube socks
  • Men’s underwear
  • Men’s T-shirts
  • Women’s undergarments
  • Styrofoam plates and cups
  • Napkins
  • Paper towels
  • Coats
  • Sweatshirts
  • Sweat pants (men, women, and children)
  • White towels and wash cloths
  • Personal hygiene products (travel size, deodorant, razors, shampoo, shaving cream, soap)
  • Laundry soap and bleach
  • Tin foil and saran wrap
  • Trash can liners
  • Pillows
  • Sheets
  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags
  • Gasoline cards
  • Bus passes
  • Coffee, creamer and sugar.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.