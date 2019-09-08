You can buy things at Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs’ Building a Foundation fundraiser you can’t find anywhere else.
This year’s event will begin with refreshments at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 on Thursday, Sept. 19 at The Grass Wagon, 110 S. 29th St.
The annual dinner and auction draws hundreds of people and last year raised almost $40,000, according to Glennay Jundt, Habitat director. Proceeds go toward Habitat’s construction of “decent, affordable homes in the community,” she said.
“I think we’re building momentum as we go,” she said. “People are starting to recognize what we’re doing and enjoy coming to the event.”
The event features a salvage art contest with creations assembled from reused, recycled and repurposed components. Competing for prizes and bragging rights are handy folks from the Council Bluffs Police Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the community who like to tinker. The benefit also includes live and silent auctions. Musical entertainment will be provided by deejays Terry and Bill Oldenburg.
The winning entry is selected by a vote of the people, and all of the art becomes part of the live auction called by Byron Menke. Last year, the winning entry was a bench with a headboard with a blue stripe as its back, Jundt said. The piece was built by Chad Nation, services division manager at the Council Bluffs Police Department, who submitted the winning entry for the previous year also.
However, the entry that brought the most money at the auction was a pair of benches cushioned with old fire hoses made by Fire Chief Justin James, she said. Sale price may be considered in the selection of future winners.
Also on the auction block will be a Route 66 dinner for eight prepared by Bob and Elaine Fenner, two season tickets to Creighton University men’s basketball games, a two-hour retreat for up to 12 people at Five Oaks Lodge and a 24-by-30 matted and framed picture from Bud Christensen.
Silent auction items will include date night packages with dinner, a hotel stay and other items; golf packages; fishing packages with gear and accessories; a toolbox; gift cards for Thunderbowl, the Cryptic Room and Capital Genealogy; passes for the Henry Doorly Zoo; tickets to a movie theater or live stage production; an oil change; and other goods and services.
Habitat is currently finishing a house at 614 Stutsman St. and will place a family of five in it in about a month, Jundt said. The organization broke ground in August for a home at 635 W. Graham Ave., and the footings were poured this past week.
Tickets are $50 each, and tables are available for $500 each. Sponsorships are available at the $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 levels. Those interested in attending need to RSVP by Sept. 15. To RSVP or for more information, call Jundt at 712-396-2475.
