The Visiting Nurse Association was recently awarded a $516,000 grant by United Way of the Midlands.
The grant will support several programs in Pottawattamie County and in Douglas and Sarpy counties in Nebraska, a press release from the VNA stated.
“VNA is grateful for our long-term partnership with United Way of the Midlands,” President James Summerfelt said. “The annual grant allocation VNA receives from United Way is critical to the success of our programs that help break the cycle of poverty for local families and improve independence, peace of mind and quality of life for our clients.”
The VNA’s Maternal Child Home Visitation services will receive $205,500 in funding from the grant, the press release stated. These parenting support services provide home visits by registered nurses, social workers and parent coaches to vulnerable women, children and young families. Referrals come from collaborating partners, health care providers, child welfare agencies or self-referral.
The VNA’s Maternal Infant Home Health Care will receive $118,400 of the grant money. This program provides nursing, social work and supportive services to enhance the health and quality of life of low-income women, children and families. Nurses provide home visits for high-risk pregnancies, support to new mothers and infants, infant care and safety lessons and acute illness or injury care for children.
The grant includes $101,600 for the VNA’s Home Health Aide program, which provides in-home services to vulnerable individuals who require assistance improving and maintaining their safety, wellness and independence to remain in their home of choice.
Another $90,600 will be used for Home Health Care. This program provides physician-directed, in-home health care services for individuals with acute or chronic illness or injury who are without financial resources to obtain care on their own. The program’s focus is to help clients manage their health needs while living independently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.