As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt in the heartland, United Way of the Midlands underscored the increasing importance of a $255,500 first quarter grant from the Iowa West Foundation to support UWM’s Community Care Fund.
The grant was not part of the Iowa West Foundation’s Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund.
In the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, more than 100,000 people are living below the poverty line, with an additional 300,000 living just one car accident, health challenge or paycheck away from poverty, United Way said.
As businesses reduce hours or temporarily close in response to COVID-19, more people than ever are experiencing financial hardship and struggling to meet their needs.
For more than 95 years, UWM has brought together community partners to help our neighbors through crisis — whether those crises are personal or as widespread as COVID-19.
Through the Community Care Fund, UWM funds local nonprofit programs that provide basic needs, education and financial stability supports to those who are struggling. By investing in these programs through the Community Care Fund, the Iowa West Foundation is empowering nonprofits to work together and provide a circle of support that meets people’s multiple, interconnected needs during times like these.
“We are honored to receive support from the Iowa West Foundation,” said Shawna Forsberg, president and CEO at UWM. “Their generosity will make it possible for us to respond to the most immediate needs in our community. Because of the effects of COVID-19, our neighbors need our support now more than ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.