The Veterans Administration has made multiple changes since the Mission Act — passed in 2018 — went into effect June 6. VA of Nebraska-Western Iowa senior leadership held a meeting Tuesday night at the American Legion Post, 716 S. Fourth St.. to speak with veterans, family, and other community members about what to expect.
A large part of the discussion was about changes transitioning between the previous Choice Act and the new Mission Act.
“We had a busy transition from Choice to Mission Act the last two to three months in particular,” said Dr. David Williams, director and CEO of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa.
Some changes included Urgent Care facilities, and time for care.
“Urgent care is a new benefit to our veterans due to the mission act you do not need pre-authorization for urgent care — but, you do need to know if that urgent care is in network,” said Christopher Banks, Non VA Coordinated Care manager for VA Nebraska-Western Iowa.
Council Bluffs started out with no VA-related urgent care clinics in network.
Since then — working with third parties, Council Bluffs now has one urgent care in network and multiple around the area.
These urgent cares can be found online at va.gov and searching for a VA location nearest you.
“If you have a provider in the community you were seeing and now you can’t see because they’re not in network please let (us) know,” Banks said.
The VA said another reason veterans can see providers out of network is time.
With the Mission Act, no veteran should travel further than 30 minutes for a primary care provider or 60 minutes for specialty care in network.
If wait time is an issue, that is another reason to request that change.
“If you come to see us in Omaha and your doctor assigns you an orthopedic referral, you’re going to have a choice to make: are you going to wait for four or five weeks for our clinic since that’s about the wait or would you rather go with the community who will probably see you sooner,” Williams said.
With the recent transitions, the VA wants to work with individual veterans if they have any questions or concerns.
The Council Bluffs VA can be contacted at 712-328-5797.
