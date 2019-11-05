The Friends of the Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park are hosting a trash cleanup on Saturday near the Little Sioux unit of the Loess Hills State Forest.
Volunteers are needed to pick up trash along Fulton Ave., also known as Ridge Road, which is part of the new Brent’s Trail.
Volunteers should meet at 10 a.m. at 1715 138th Trail and are asked to bring gloves, dress appropriately for weather and rugged terrain.
If weather is not cooperative, the event will be postponed. Registration is not required.
