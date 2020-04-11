After canceling Thursday Taco Rides and postponing other regular fundraisers, the Wabash Trace Nature Trail hit another setback Thursday afternoon when the East Nishnabotna bridge on the trace outside of Shenandoah was damaged by fire.
The Shenandoah Fire Department responded to put out the flames with assistance from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Page County Emergency Management and several Wabash Trace members.
Together they extinguished the fire in two hours.
In that time, the flames damaged more than 50-feet of the bridge where decking, railing and ties will need replaced.
The initial cause of the fire is still under investigation. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said they are following up on two different leads and hope to have more information next week.
Bridge repairs are also planned to begin next week. Until they are completed, travelers asked to cautiously use Highway 59 as a detour, according to a Wabash Trace Facebook post.
To get the bridge back in working order, Wabash Trace is asking for support from the community and volunteers.
“If people are able to donate we’d really appreciate it,” said Rebecca Castle, president of Southwest Iowa Nature Trails. “I don’t think there are any grant timelines that line up with our need to get open back quickly. We’ll be relying on donations and volunteer labor to get it done.”
To donate, or buy passes to support the park go to: wabashtrace.org/contribute.
