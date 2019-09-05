Golden Hills RC&D, with support from Fremont County Tourism, will host a nature walk on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting in Imogene on Sept. 12.
Local plant expert and enthusiast Jamie Smidt Fowler will identify trees, shrubs, forbs and grasses, and discuss ecology along the trail. The walk will have a special emphasis on fruits and other edible plants, as well as education about invasive species.
The event is free and starts at 6:30 p.m., in Imogene, by the grain bin showers, according to a release by Golden Hills RC&D.
Dress appropriately for weather. The walk is 2 to 3 miles on a flat, crushed limestone surface.
No registration is required.
