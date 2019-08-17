So, what are you doing on Sept. 8?
Make plans to attend the Second Annual Wags & Wheels Car Show to benefit the Midlands Humane Society. All cars and trucks are welcome to enter. There is a $20 fee to register your vehicle, but the event is free for the public to attend.
We have 13 categories to select from: Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, GM, Mopar, Ford 2000 & newer, GM 2000 and newer, Mopar 2000 and newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod, and Foreign. We will also have five “Best of” categories: Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Custom and Best Interior. First, second and third places in each category will receive a trophy, along with one trophy for each of the “Best of” categories. You can register in person at 1020 Railroad Ave., during our regular business hours or sign up online at midlandshumanesociety.org.
All registrations received by Aug. 31 will get a free event shirt. The first 100 car entries will also receive a unique dash plaque. Those interested can also register on the day of the event between 9:30 and 11 a.m. All cars must be registered by 11 a.m. to be considered for any awards. Professional car judges will be on hand to choose the finalists.
Held at Thunderbowl/McCoy’s, 1900 Madison Ave., this venue helps ensure all attendees have a great time. Set against the backdrop of endless blue sky and the beautifully green treed Loess Hills, all the cars will look even more awesome. Radio Pilot, a local band, will perform for the afternoon in addition to DJ services earlier in the morning. Fantastic food and drink specials will be available during the event, with some of the proceeds going back to help the animals at the shelter.
Dozens of awesome raffle prizes could be yours if you take your chance by purchasing some raffle tickets. We have everything from pet products to gift cards, home and garden merchandise, his and hers and children’s items, along with some special silent auction items, too. Our MHS raffle prize baskets are such fun to look through — you will want to put chances in all of them. MHS staff and volunteers will bring adoptable animals to the event in hopes that they find forever homes. Thanks to our event sponsors to date: Our 2019 MHS Presenting Paw Sponsor, the Cimino family; our Platinum Sponsors, Anne Hawk and Sherry Bills-Taylor; our Gold Sponsors, Law Offices of Gallner & Pattermann, P.C. and Urgent Pet Care; our Silver Sponsor, John and Leslie Southard; and our Bronze Sponsors, Ed and Linda Kemp and Clear Title & Abstract, LLC.
MHS Pets of the Week is brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC:
Poor Hutch has a story to tell. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to get him to spill the beans. He was abandoned at a local hotel in Council Bluffs back in April and has been just waiting at the shelter for the right person to come along. He is roughly 3 years old and he can be adopted for just $25 during our current cat promotion.
Handsome Bono is also a 3-year-old male with a gorgeous coat of black, medium-length hair who arrived as a stray in early July.
Mack, is a handsome 1-year-old male American Bulldog mix who arrived as a stray from near Casey’s General Store off South 24th Street. Was he lost? Was he dumped? It is so hard to tell, but we know he will make a great adventure buddy for the right person. This boy is very strong and will need time daily to exercise and play.
Casey is a 2-year-old spayed, female domestic longhair cat who is spunky and always ready to play, often giving love bites and chasing everything in sight. Do you have a family that is ready for some fun kitty-cat antics?
Come visit these great animals and all of their friends. We are open Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. We are closed the third Wednesday of each month. We are always in need to pet food donation and cat litter.
If you’d like to contribute, contact Kori at 712-396-2264 for more information.
