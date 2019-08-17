Wanderlust?
WanderLoess with the recently relaunched online hub for nature, recreation, tourism, arts and culture in southwest Iowa’s Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties.
The hub was conceptualized in 2015 during the regional planning process for the Loess Hills Missouri River Region Parks to People plan, according to a release by the Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development.
WanderLoess was conceptualized as a “coordination of talented artisans, naturalists, chefs and performers” that deliver education, recreation, local food experience, arts and entertainment into one site.
WanderLoess is a pun for the word “wanderlust” meaning a desire to travel and explore, the release said.
“The name started with an Instagram hashtag by a bicycylist in the Loess Hills and has grown to include exploration and enjoyment of southwest Iowa’s myriad amentities and attractions,” the release stated.
Created in partnership with Hyperion Creative Agency, the website includes activities categorized into nature and outdoor recreation, local foods and agritourism, arts, and culture; themed “best-of” lists and sample itineraries; places to stay; and a map of sites and activities in the tri-county region.
The Loess Hills Missouri River Region includes a board of directors with representatives from each of the three counties and is coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D of Oakland. Learn more about the initiative and download the full plan at goldenhillsrcd.org/lhmrr.
