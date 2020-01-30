Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's scheduled stop in Council Bluffs at the Mid-America Center today has been cancelled.
In her stead, Warren's husband Bruce Mann, golden retriever Bailey Warren and longtime Iowa Democratic activist John Norris will speak on her behalf, according to her campaign.
According to the Pottawattamie County Democratic Party, Warren is unable to attend because of impeachment proceedings in the U.S. senate.
The Warren surrogates are scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. at the Warren campaign Council Bluffs field office, 103 North Ave., Suite 5B and 6.
Anyone with accessibility issues is requested to contact iowa@elizabethwarren.com with a subject line “Accessibility Needs.”
To RSVP go to bit.ly/2U22Nw8.
