Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren returns to speak in Council Bluffs Sunday.
Warren will host a town hall at Woodrow Wilson Middle School at 712 N. 21st St. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. The event is scheduled to start at 3:15 and end at 4:15 p.m.
Warren said wants to have a real conversation and "level the playing field" for working families by leading that fight, according to event information.
Anyone with accessibility needs is requested to e-mail iowa@elizabethwarren.com.
It is recommended to RSVP ahead of time although it is not required. Admission is first come first serve.
For more information and to RSVP, visit the official Facebook event page.
