During the months of March and April, Council Bluffs Water Works crews will operate and flush fire hydrants throughout the city as part of routine maintenance of the water distribution system this month and continuing in April.
It is possible that customers may notice discoloration in the water for short periods of time near the areas where flushing is taking place. This is normal and due to the release of iron from the cast iron water mains, Water Works said in a release. The water is safe at all times.
However, if discoloration is present the Water Works recommends that customers run the tap for a short period of time until the water is clear and to avoid doing laundry while the water is discolored.
If any discoloration persists, please notify the Water Works office at 712-328-1006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 712-328-9577 after normal business hours.
— Jon Leu
