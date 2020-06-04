WATERLOO (AP) — A Waterloo hospital is seeing a baby boom.
UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital reported delivering 142 babies in May, smashing the hospital's old record of 121 babies set in September 2017, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
The record is especially surprising because the spring isn't usually a busy time for babies at the hospital. Last year, 86 births were recorded in May.
The births came as the hospital already was dealing with coronavirus cases and precautions that put extra stress on staff.
Amanda Wagner, nurse manager of the birthing center, said they prepared for the influx “so we'd be ready for this."
