Golden Hills RC&D, Friends of Waubonsie State Park and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are accepting applications to its artist residency program at Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County.
This is the second year of the program, the first of its kind in the state, modeled after similar artist residencies at national and state parks outside Iowa.
The program will award up to six residencies to visual artists per year, ranging from two to six weeks.
Artists are required to deliver at least one public program per month of their residency and to donate a piece of art to the park at the conclusion of their stay.
Applications for the first round are being accepted through Sept. 15, with an anticipated start date of Oct. 15.
Artists will be selected by a panel through a competitive application process. The program is open to artists from across the state and beyond. To apply, visit goldenhillsrcd.org/artist-in-residence.
