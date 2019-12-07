This will all be over soon: Construction on West Broadway in Council Bluffs, median talk, detours, complaining, controversy and long City Council meetings.
But not yet.
Area residents stopped by an informational meeting on the fourth phase of West Broadway renovation Thursday night at Thomas Jefferson High School, looking over segment plans, watching a video on the project and its detours, and speaking with representatives from the city and engineering firm HGM.
“It’s really cool the city’s made this investment. We’re excited to get it over with,” said Jeff Bremer Jr., owner and manager of the Taco John’s at 2300 W. Broadway, “and get back to business.”
Bremer Jr. was one of about 25 people that attended the two-hour informal meeting. He said the business is expecting a “significant” loss during construction.
The fourth segment of the five-segment, five-year project will run from 19th Street to 25th Street. Reconstruction of West Broadway in phase four will include the replacement of pavement, traffic signals, street lights, sidewalks and storm sewers with drainage improvements as a major objective, the city said.
The West Broadway project also includes streetscape amenities including decorative pedestrian lights, brick paver bands behind the curbs and at intersections, ornamental fencing, ornamental arms for street lights, concrete pavers in crosswalks, decorative paving in the center turn lane and at key intersections, neighborhood masonry columns and trees.
The streetscape elements will be paid for by the Iowa West Foundation as part of its roughly $9 million pledge to cover all beautification costs for all five segments of work.
The fourth segment of work will include a carryover from the third segment — less than half a block of median between 24th and 25th Streets. Raised medians with flowers and plants are part of the beautification aspects paid for by Iowa West. Council Bluffs Public Works Director Matt Cox said the median was left out of third-phase construction to prevent further traffic flow hindrances during segment four construction.
Bremer Jr. said Taco Johns saw a 10-15% dip in business during phase three of work, which wasn’t in front of the restaurant, in part because of a narrowing and shifting of lanes on West Broadway.
“We’re feeling that pinch,” he said.
With segment four directly affecting the business, Taco John’s plans to take out some landscaping and eliminate a few parking spots to re-flow its drive-thru lane, with the change meaning customers will exit the restaurant on to Avenue A.
“It’s worth it for us to continue to help those guests,” Bremer said.
With construction set to begin in the spring, the business owner said, “We’re ready to get it started and get it over with.”
He said he likes the West Broadway plans and hopes Mother Nature cooperates next year to allow for quick work.
“I’m very happy to know the raised median won’t be in front of our store,” he said.
Proponents of medians have pointed to studies regarding the safety and economic impact of medians, saying the structures increased both. A 2013 report by the Utah Department of Transportation’s research division examined corridors undergoing construction, comparing corridors putting in medians to those with no medians in the plan.
“Data showed that there was an increase in corridor-area retail sales and sales per square foot in each of the study corridors,” the report states.
The report said sales per square foot of business increased anywhere from 5% to 100%. The analysis showed, “no evidence of negative impact on corridor retail sales due to the installation of a raised median.”
Many business owners along West Broadway have fought medians because of the possibility of losses from the prevention of left-hand turns.
Bremer noted Taco John’s has seen a decrease in business at an Omaha restaurant where a median was installed.
“It’s access,” he said.
Segments one and two of the renovation have no medians. Segment three has a stretch of median between 25th and 27th Streets. Then there’s the planned median between 23rd and 24th Streets that was moved to segment four, along with plans for a median at 17th Street in segment five, which Cox said will be similar in length to the segment four median.
“I can see the one for the school. But not the little piece (in segment four),” Council Bluffs resident Bob Krivanek said of medians.
Krivanek then referenced the 2019 Council Bluffs City Council election: “The people of Council Bluffs voted against it. The people said ‘no.’ I think the medians are a waste of time.”
Krivanek said he doesn’t want the city to spend money on upkeep of the medians.
Mayor Matt Walsh said the city examined the issue and estimated an annual expense of $10,902 for horticulture upkeep of the median in front of Thomas Jefferson. That includes $8,926 for the labor by city employees. The first planting of shrubs and other vegetation is complete and covered by Iowa West, with a warranty covering any plant life that doesn’t come up next spring and summer.
About that City Council vote — in November Chad Hannan and Joe Disalvo were elected and will replace council members Nate Watson and Sharon White, two proponents of medians. The election was perceived to be, for many, a referendum on medians.
The council is scheduled to vote to finalize the segment four plans at its Dec. 16 meeting. A push to table the vote is expected, with Hannan telling the Nonpareil in late November the lame duck council should table the vote to January — when Hannan and Disalvo take office.
Even if the council approves the plan at the December meeting, the new council could bring it back up at the Jan. 13, 2020 meeting.
Bruce Kelly lives in Council Bluffs and owns property on the west end. A fixture at City Council meetings, Kelly was at the meeting at Thomas Jefferson Tuesday and said the new council “should sit down and really talk about it” regarding medians.
Stay tuned.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Cox said the city continues to negotiate with area businesses regarding parcels of land needed to complete the reconstruction. The city has used eminent domain in a handful of cases where an agreement couldn’t be reached.
The public works director said the city focuses on acquisitions at intersections and at bus shelter locations. He said after a few months of negotiations there are some properties without an agreement in place and the city may request the use of eminent domain, which would require City Council approval.
Cox said West Broadway has been a “big project” with challenges, but he’s happy with the feedback he’s received.
“Most people can see the improvements already — no water pooling on the roadway, it’s smoother, it’s attractive,” he said. “It’s definitely worth it.”
