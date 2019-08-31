Family-friendly fun and a free meal; that’s what is being offered by the Western Iowa Labor Federation on Monday at Lake Manawa.
The group will host the Labor Day event, which will feature speakers ranging from Iowa senatorial candidate and local firefighter Steve Gorman to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Sestak.
Scott Punteney is the president of WILF and the chairman of the Pottawattamie County Democrats, which the WILF merged with to create the picnic in 2016. A few changes have been made along the way, Punteney said.
The meal will consist of typical cookout fare, Punteney said. Guests can expect hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and dips, baked beans and all the other backyard barbecue staples. Kids can play a variety of games and the Dream Playground is right next to the pavilion where the picnic will be held.
Once dinner is served, adults will have the opportunity to listen to the lineup of speakers the organizations have scheduled.
The Pottawattamie County Democrats will be presenting State Representative Charlie McConkey with its Friend of Labor Award, after which McConkey will address the crowd.
McConkey will be followed by a speech by Gorman, who is seeking a bid for a state senate seat in District 8 against incumbent Dan Dawson, and the talks will close out with Sestak, a former Pennsylvania congressman and Navy officer vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Punteney said about 100 people attended last year’s picnic, and he expects even more this year. Food will be served at around 4 p.m., but that people can show up as early as 3 p.m. to socialize and get settled in. There is no official end time slated, but Punteney said that last year it wrapped up within two to three hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.