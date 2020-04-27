EARLING (AP) — Authorities in western Iowa have responded to an explosion at a gas station in the tiny town of Earling, an official there said.
A woman who answered the phone for the Shelby County Emergency Management office confirmed that an explosion had occurred at the gas station Monday morning, but said she could give no other details, including whether anyone had been injured.
All other emergency responders who could answer questions were on the scene of the explosion, she said.
Earling is a village of about 400 people located about 110 miles west of Des Moines.
