Winners have been announced for the 4-H table setting competition that was held at the Council Bluffs Public Library Monday evening.
A total of 17 table place setting were judged in what was the first 4-H competition for the 2019 Westfair.
The Champion Junior Casual Table Setting winner was Angelina Cain. The Champion Intermediate Casual Table Settingwinner was Paige Goodspeed and the Champion Senior Casual Table Setting winner was Mariah Cain.
Champion Intermediate Formal Table Setting winner was Emily Newby and the Champion Senior Formal Table Setting was Anna Newby.
All five have the opportunity to advance to the Regional Table Setting competition that will be held on July 30 at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
