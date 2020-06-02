Pottawattamie County Supervisor Tim Wichman won the Republican primary Tuesday night by close to 900 votes as he looks to retain his seat in November.
Wichman finished with 3,517 votes, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
"I’ve worked really hard the last four years," Wichman said, noting efforts on roads and economic development, along with the fact that the board was able to avoid tax levy increases while increasing employee pay.
"I think my record speaks for itself, including on economic development, where we put $100 million in capital investment into Pottawattamie County to increase our tax base," Wichman continued.
Brian Shea sits in second place in the race with 2,635, narrowly ahead of Adam Houser, who has 2,614 votes.
Christy Everett with the auditor's office said there are a little more than 2,000 absentee ballots still out. Everett had already left the courthouse after a long election day and did not have details on how many of the remaining ballots left to be counted would come from Republicans.
Two Republicans will move on to the general election. Democrat Lisa Lima ran unopposed in the primary and will move on to the general as well.
Two seats are up for election.
