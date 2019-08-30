Council Bluffs residents will be asked to go to the polls Oct. 8 to vote in a primary election to narrow the field of City Council candidates from 10 to six.
The terms of Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White expire Dec. 31, and all three of the incumbents filed nomination papers seeking another term.
Though there had been talk of as many as 15 city residents running for the three council seats that will be filled at the Nov. 5 city election, only 10 filed completed nomination papers before the deadline at 5 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to Sandau, Watson and White, those who filed for four-year terms on the council included Deb Bass, Darian Scott, Chad Hannan, Robert Fairchild, Joe Disalvo and former City Council members Lynne Branigan and Ronald Cleveland.
Iowa law requires a primary election to reduce the field of candidates to no more than twice the number of vacancies to be filled at the city election in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.