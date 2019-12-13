Marianne Williamson called for a Department of Peace during a stop in Council Bluffs Thursday morning.
The Democratic presidential candidate said the country spends too much on defense, especially in comparison to agencies that promote peaceful resolutions, like the Department of State.
“Our country is such a fully owned subsidiary of the military industrial complex,” Williamson told the crowd of about 25 people at Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee.
The author, spiritual adviser and activist said the devotion to a bloated defense budget is a problem of both of the major political parties, mentioning the most recent defense spending bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. As reported by The Associated Press, the bill combined a $738 billion Pentagon price tag with legislation to provide federal employees with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
“It gave a little to progressive causes,” the Houston native said, noting the parental leave policy, but criticized the creation of a Space Force branch within the U.S. Air Force.
“If this is the best we can get from the Democratic House, we have a problem on our hands. It goes way, way bigger than ‘if we just elect a Democrat we’ll be OK,’” she told the crowd.
“Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, I bet they’re having fun today,” Williamson continued, calling out two of the country’s biggest military contractors. “For this to change, we need disruption. We have people in and out of the State Department that are peace builders.”
Williamson said she wants a Department of Peace.
“We can’t just endlessly prepare for war,” she said.
Expanding on the topic after giving her speech and taking questions from the audience, Williamson said she supports a budget that would keep the country safe, but not “the hundreds of billions of dollars over and above that, which do not have to do with our legitimate security needs, but which only have to do with short-term profit maximization for defense contractors.”
Williamson said key factors to address to build peace worldwide include expanded economic opportunities for women, expanded childhood education and a reduction of violence against women.
Williamson likened the U.S. military to a good surgeon.
“Do we need a good surgeon on hand at all times? Yes, we do,” she said. “But no sane person doesn’t try to avoid surgery if at all possible.”
Williamson also criticized the role of money in politics, calling the current status quo, “a system of legalized bribery.”
“This started 40 years ago — as soon as trickle down economics became the new god in this country,” she said, saying capitalism has come “un-tethered from a moral sense of duty to people or planet.” “This country should not be run like a business, it should be run like a family. First you take care of your children, then you take care of the elderly, then you take care of the rest.”
Williamson also called for a Department of Children and Youth that would work address problems she said the Department of Education shouldn’t be burdened with, including mental health services.
Williamson has been criticized for comments regarding medicine and science in the past, including on the topic of childhood vaccinations. CNN reported that Williamson apologized for calling mandatory vaccinations “Orwellian” and tweeted that “many vaccines are important and save lives.” She said she was “pro-vaccination, pro-medicine, pro-science,” in an interview with MSNBC.
The candidate is polling at less than half a percent in Iowa, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average. Asked by an audience member if she would drop out and support fellow candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who she supported in 2016, Williamson noted buzz around her campaign after the July debate that she said was quashed by party leaders.
“So I’m supposed to just leave? I’m supposed to sulk away? With all due respect, to step aside so a man can talk no, it doesn’t feel right to me,” she said. “This is Iowa. You have more power. And it’s a caucus system, I can’t take away from a progressive. If I don’t hit 15%, my voters go elsewhere.”
The Iowa caucuses will be held on Feb. 3. To find a polling place go to iwillvote.com.
