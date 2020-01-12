The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release trout in Big Lake at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Winter trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. A family-friendly event is paired with most stockings to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.
The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.
Children ages 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. They can buy a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.
Winter trout stockings are dependent on favorable weather and safe ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website at iowadnr.gov/trout for possible changes to the schedule.
With this year’s mild winter weather, use caution when venturing out on any ice. Find tips for staying safe on the ice on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/icefishing.
