Larry Winum and Jerry Mathiasen will be honored at the 2020 Mercy Heritage Awards, which recognizes individuals from southwest Iowa for their professional and personal contributions to the community.
Larry Winum
Winum will receive the 2020 Heritage Award for contributions in business.
He was born in 1956 to Larry and Mary Winum in Minneapolis. He is the oldest of four siblings. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota, and graduated in 1974. While at Jefferson, he played football, basketball and baseball and was inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame. His favorite sport was baseball where he pitched and played first base. He was fortunate to receive a baseball scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was able to play baseball all four years, predominantly as a first baseman.
Though Winum received several honors over both his high school and college sports career, his highlight was being elected captain by his teammates in all teacher sports in high school and baseball in college. He graduated from UNL in 1978 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
Immediately following college, Winum began working for Common Wealth Electric in Lincoln. It was during this time that he met his late wife, Martha Dean, of Glenwood, whose family was in the banking business. In July 1980, they married, and shortly thereafter moved to Commonwealth’s San Antonio office where Winum served as a construction manager. After more than six years, highlighted by the birth of two of their three daughters, he was given the opportunity to move back to his native Minnesota with Commonwealth’s St. Paul office. As much as they hated leaving San Antonio, the opportunity to move back closer to both their families made the decision an easy one.
After just one year in Minneapolis, and at the suggestion of his father-in-law, John Dean, a third-generation banker whose grandfather chartered the Glenwood State Bank in 1899, the family decided to move to Glenwood and transition to a career in banking. He became president of the bank in 1992 and currently serves as CEO. He and his brother-in-law, Grant Dean, manage the day-to-day operations of the bank and their two branches, Frontier Savings Bank in Council Bluffs, and First State bank in Tabor.
A big part of being a banker is being involved in the community and Winum wasted no time taking advantage of opportunities. He got involved with the Glenwood Chamber of Commerce, serving on their board for several years and was president in 1993.
Promoting the community, helping existing businesses grow and prosper, and working to attract new business and families to the area has long been a cornerstone philosophy of the bank. With that philosophy in mind, Winum’s passion became economic development. He became a board member of Mills County Economic Development Foundation in 1990 and served as the organization’s president for 25 years.
Winum is probably best known for his leadership and persistence over a 20-year period, promoting the construction of the new Highway 34 bridge over the Missouri River, connecting southwest Iowa with the Omaha/Bellevue metropolitan area. The goal was to replace two antiquated toll bridges, and create an opportunity for business expansion on both sides of the river.
After two decades of deliberations with county, state, and federal officials — often traveling to Washington DC to meet with Legislators to secure funding, and speaking at countless public meetings on both sides of the river to explain the bridges economic benefits — the bridge to enhance southwest Iowa’s economic future was completed in October of 2014.
Although the bridge was a major accomplishment, Winum has played a big role over the past 30 years promoting and preserving the services provided by the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run facility that provides specialized care to approximately 200 intellectually disabled individuals and employs close to 750 people.
To help preserve the GRC campus, he assisted in getting new entities to move on the campus, such as On with Life, a 32-bed brain injury rehab facility; Glenwood Community Schools Middle School and Administrative Offices; and the recently constructed, 75-bed Glen Haven nursing home.
He helped locate new businesses to the area including, United Suppliers, Feed Energy, Kiewit Construction, Agrivision, Loess Hills Harley Davidson, Bomgaars, and Love’s Country Store. He was a member of the Pottawattamie County Riverbend Industrial Committee and worked with both Pottawatomie and Mills Coun He was treasurer and board member of the Independent Community Bankers of America in Washington D.C. He also served on the IWCC Board of Trustees for the past eight years and currently serves on the IWCC Foundation board. He and his wife Terri, were co-chairs for the 2019 annual IWCC Black Tie scholarship event.
After the devastating flood event in March 2019, Winum was appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve on her Flood Recovery Advisory Board and, more specifically, is chairman of the Flood Recovery Finance Committee.
Winum was awarded the annual Community Bankers of Iowa banker of the year award in 2010, has been a two-time recipient of the MAPA regional citizenship award, and received both Glenwood Chamber of Commerce leadership and public service awards.
Winum and his best friend, Terri, have been married seven years. Each have three children, and six grandchildren, with another on the way and hopefully more to follow. Besides spending time with family and friends, he enjoys playing golf with his buddies, traveling and watching his beloved Huskers trying to get back to relevance. Thank goodness the majority of the family are Hawkeye, Cyclone and Gopher fans.
Jerry Mathiasen
Mathiasen will receive the 2020 Heritage Award for contributions in arts and humanities.
Growing up in Council Bluffs, leaving for college and then living in Des Moines, Mathiasen’s heart pulled him back to his hometown and he married Cindy — a high school classmate, nurse and artist. But he had never really left home, serving the state as an advocate in philanthropy and public service for Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa.
Following graduation with honors from Buena Vista University, which later named him an Alumnus of the Year, Mathiasen became involved in politics and met Iowa Lieutenant Governor candidate Terry Branstad. This led Mathiasen to 14 years in government, much of that as Branstad’s deputy chief of staff. One of his major duties was personnel. He helped the governor make 1,600 appointments in state government, including Iowa’s first female Supreme Court justice.
These appointments included a record number of southwest Iowans, several into arts and humanities positions. Branstad and Chris continued to value Mathiasen in Council Bluffs, naming him to the State Terrace Hill Commission, and he has been reappointed by Reynolds. For his public service, Mathiasen was named an honorary colonel of Iowa.
After returning to Council Bluffs, his service continued through philanthropy as Jerry accepted leadership roles as president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation for four years before retiring. Prior to that, he was the Iowa West Foundation senior vice president for 18 years. While with PCCF, the Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund was established to make charitable grants.
Here is a sampling of his leadership.
• Donor funds, which will give grants to local charities for generations, tripled at PCCF and grants reached $3 million
• Mathiasen initiated the annual “Pottawattamie Gives” day in 2015. In its first five years, $2.65 million has been raised for 100 nonprofits in Pottawattamie County
• During his time at PCCF and Iowa West, he was an executive board member and chair of the statewide Iowa Council of Foundation. During this time, he helped author the “Endow Iowa” legislation resulting in $270 million being leveraged at community foundations including millions at PCCF.
• At Iowa West, Mathiasen was at the forefront for much of its $400 million granting during that time. Standing out was: the PCCF startup; arts and humanities programs; county-wide preschool; CITIES program; and, the 2011 partnership with the Red Cross helping families who faced flooding.
• In addition, Mathiasen was Iowa West’s point person on state tax legislation resulting in an additional $80 million for the foundation’s endowment.
• Examples of their family fund grants (supplemented in holiday season with donations from the “kids and grandkids”) are: Bregant House preservation; Kimball Park; Hitchcock Nature Center; Micah House; CHI Mercy Education Fund; and, the first donation to Dream Playground Re-Imagined.
Mathiasen set an Iowa high school record of 21 assists in a basketball game at St. Albert, and continues to play. Another hobby is birding, as Cindy, two adult children, a daughter-in-law and four grandchildren, all enjoy nature.
A cancer survivor, Mathiasen is honored to follow his late father, Dr. Emmett Mathiasen, and late uncle, Dr. Art Sciortino as a Heritage recipient.
The Heritage Awards event, now in its 37th year, will take place on Saturday, March 14, at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, in Council Bluffs.
The Heritage Awards were created to celebrate and pay homage to those who have enriched the community and established a legacy on which future Heritage Award honorees can build.
