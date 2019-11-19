A man suffered injuries after jumping from the second story of a Council Bluffs building in a seeming attempt to elude police — though officers weren't looking for him.
While Council Bluffs Police Department officers were searching 525 S. Main St. on Monday, a man in his 20s fled the building by jumping out the window of a second story apartment. The incident occurred around 5 p.m.
Police were searching a different area of the building for a different person, according to police Sgt. Jason Bailey. Officers were unsure why the man jumped.
Bailey said there were no warrants for the man and there was no illegal activity in the apartment he was in. Bailey also said there was no indication the man jumped in an attempt to harm himself.
The man was transported to a hospital for his injuries, which included a head injury, police said. No charges are expected.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
