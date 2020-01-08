Area hunters interested in getting their trophy antlers scored are in luck.
Kody Wohlers will be scoring antlers at the Pheasants Forever River City Hunting, Fishing, Boat and RV Expo, Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
Scoring allows hunters to compare their trophies against each other and against other hunters.
Wohlers scores antlers using a set of criteria established by the Boone and Crockett Club conservation organization.
“It’s based on symmetry and mass. I measure the length and the circumference of antlers, per the regulations of Boone and Crockett,” he said of the national scoring standard. “They’ve established a way to score the species of North America.”
Wohlers went through training to become certified in scoring antlers from white tail and mule deer, moose, antelope, elk and other antlered mammals, along with the skulls of bears and lions.
A natural resource technician with Pottawattamie County Conservation and lifelong hunter and sportsman, Wohlers has been certified for more than a year. This will be his second year at the expo.
The scoring at the expo is free to the public.
“Anybody that wants to bring one in, we’ll more than likely take it, and I’ll score it for them,” he said, noting in this area it’s mostly white tail deer or mule deer.
It’s not a competition, “these are people that just want to see what their animal score is.”
Wohlers said he likes interacting with hunters as he measures and scores the antlers, “hearing their stories of how they got the animal.”
He said he enjoys working with white tail deer the most, noting, “no two racks are the same.”
“They’re all unique unto themselves,” he said, talking about his fascination with the natural wonder of the cycle antlered animals go through: growing, dropping and re-growing.
“Everything that goes into making that antler is pretty phenomenal,” he said.
The River City Hunting, Fishing, Boat and RV Expo will run from 4 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 17; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 19. For more information, go to rivercityexpo.com.
