A Sidney woman was killed Friday following a crash near the Interstate 29, Bunge Avenue interchange in Mills County.
The Iowa State Patrol reported Vicki Lynn Byrum, 63, of Sidney, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Patrol reports stated Byrum was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza and exited I-29 southbound at Exit 42. At the same time, a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Joshua Thomas Gordon, 23, of Beaumont, Texas, was heading west on Bunge Avenue on the I-29 overpass.
Reports stated that Byrum failed to stop at the off ramp’s stop sign proceeded onto Bunge Avenue and was broadsided by the oncoming truck. The Impreza came to rest in the south ditch and the truck came to rest in the eastbound lane of Bunge Avenue.
The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.