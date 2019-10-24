20191024_new_citycouncil_4

From right at table, Council Bluffs City Council candidates Roger Sandau, Sharon White, Chad Hannan, Nate Watson, Deb Bass and Joe Disalvo participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Tuesday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Council Bluffs Woman’s Network I, II and III will host a City Council candidate forum Monday. The forum will be held in the community room of the Council Bluffs Police Department, 1 Ezra Jackson Way, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All six council candidates — incumbents Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White and challengers Deb Bass, Joe Disalvo and Chad Hannan — have been invited to attend.

Those attending who wish to do so will be asked to submit written questions for the candidates.

