The Council Bluffs Woman’s Network I, II and III will host a City Council candidate forum Monday. The forum will be held in the community room of the Council Bluffs Police Department, 1 Ezra Jackson Way, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
All six council candidates — incumbents Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White and challengers Deb Bass, Joe Disalvo and Chad Hannan — have been invited to attend.
Those attending who wish to do so will be asked to submit written questions for the candidates.
