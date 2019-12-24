A Council Bluffs woman who is disabled wrote Goodfellows that she recently had to move to a ground floor apartment and had to pay additional rent because of the move.
She and her boyfriend, who’s also disabled, have not recovered financially from the cost of the move.
“It’s been a rough year,” she wrote. “And we have been without a car for over a year now.”
“We would love to be able to have a nice Christmas dinner,” she wrote.
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give needy families certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications. The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
A donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.