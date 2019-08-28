Update: As of 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes of I-80 have reopened.
----
A vehicle crash has forced a portion of Interstate 80 eastbound express lanes in Council Bluffs to be shutdown.
According to preliminary reports, the wreck has caused a closure between exit 49 (South Expressway) and exit 50 (South 24th Street). Injuries have been reported, but no other information is available at this time.
— This story is developing
