Leslie Wrinkle has been named director of human resources for Children’s Square U.S.A. She began her duties on Aug.12.
Wrinkle is responsible for recruitment and retention, employee relations, strategic planning, and more. She said she is excited to work with the different programs provided by Children’s Square and “advance the mission that is delivered through its employees and volunteers.”
Wrinkle has more than 20 years experience in human resources and has most recently worked in both education and non-profit settings. She is a member of the Human Resources Association of the Midlands. An active member of the Council Bluffs community, Wrinkle participates in different clubs that work to promote Council Bluffs and the many opportunities for its citizens.
She grew up in Council Bluffs and the surrounding area and attended Abraham Lincoln High School, the University of Iowa, and Bellevue University. As a young child she attended Children’s Square’s pre-school program. She has a son and two dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.