Denny Robison wasn’t sure why the grave of his grandfather — a World War I veteran — was unmarked for 45 years. Now, together with his wife, Carolyn Robison, and Pottawattamie Veterans Affairs, that has been corrected.
“Whenever we would go out (to Walnut Hill Cemetery) on Memorial Day and such to decorate the grave, we never knew exactly where Grandpa was,” Denny said.
He figured it was an oversight that his grandfather — WWI U.S. Army veteran Dan Robison — remained buried in an unmarked grave, and that oversight was buried with time.
“Grandpa was a tall man, yet very soft spoken, and I will always remember that no matter what the occasion or situation, there was a kind laugh,” Denny said. “A very welcoming grandfather to both my brother and I.”
Denny and his family were close with Dan when he died.
After so many years unmarked, Carolyn decided to look into installing a marker as a surprise. To start, she reached out to the Veterans Administration.
The VA assisted Carolyn in finding the right documents — like a birth and death certificate — needed prior to receiving the grave marker.
She said the VA was easy to work with and helped through the entire process.
Carolyn gathered the majority of paperwork by herself with the VA’s help, until she needed the death certificate.
“The last thing I needed was the death certificate,” Carolyn said. “Because I wasn’t a direct descendant, they wouldn’t give it to me. I went home and said ‘here’s what I’ve done but you have to finish it because they won’t give it to me.’”
Pottawattamie Veterans Affairs director Nick Jedlicka said people who think they have a relative who is eligible for a military headstone or marker can contact his office at 712-328-5797.
Both Dan and Thelma M. Robison were buried in unmarked graves.
Thelma was not a veteran, so Denny and Carolyn purchased a marker for her on their own.
Dan’s headstone read:
Dan Robert Robison
PFC US Army World War I
Feb. 1, 1892 — July 27, 1974
(a cross separated the dates in lieu of a dash)
His marker was taken to Walnut Hill Cemetery Thursday — where Denny and Carolyn believe the couple was buried.
Thelma’s marker will be placed at the same location when it arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.