The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has changed the location of a rally planned for Saturday.
Yang will speak at Lincoln's Pub, 157 W. Broadway on the 100 Block, according to his campaign. The event will start at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30.
Yang will open his Council Bluffs office at 118 W. Broadway during an event at 10 a.m. Saturday, doors open at 9:30.
